The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has welcomed the announcement of civil aviation minister , Hardeep Puri that airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision has been taken to open domestic and international operations by the central government .

Air India, has started bookings for both domestic and international flights after 3 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced extension of the nationwide lock down till 3 May.

“ The ministry of civil aviation has clarified that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic and international operations,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri twitted yesterday after the confusion created by the airline operators.

Talking to The Statesman today, Anil Punjabi, chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Eastern Region welcomed theannouncement of the union civil aviation minister and said that it is a right decision and this should have been followed on the first lockdown period also.

Meanwhile, General Manager ( Commercial) of Air India issued a marketing circular for refund of tickets issued during lock down period for travel dates failing during the lock down period on 17 April.

“It has been decided to allow full refunds without levying any cancellation charges for all bookings made and payment received during the lock down period from 25 March to 3 May 2020 for travel during the same period. This applies for tickets sold for both domestic and international travel in India,” the marketing circular stated.

On 16 April, Smt. Usha Padhee, joint secretary of ministry of civil aviation has issued a notification of refund of airfare during the lock down period ,suspending domestic and international flight operations.

“ If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lock down period ( from 235 March to 14 April) and the airlines has received payment for booking of the air ticket during the first lock down period for travel during the same period, for both domestic and international air travel and refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled , the airlines shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge.

The refund shall be made within a period of three weeks from the date of request of cancellation. The similar directive is also applicable for bookings of the second lock down period from 15 April to 3 May. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been entrusted to monitor the compliance of the advisories, the notification stated.

Already international airlines like Lufthansa, Air Asia, Singapore Airlines, Emirates have come out with attractive alternative and also refund proposals. The situation is very grim in the Indian aviation industry due to the long lock down after the out break of the Covid -19 global pandemic and already Go Air has directed its staffs to go on unpaid leave till 3 May and Vistara and Air Asia have issued salary cuts of their employees to tackle the present situation.

A special flight of British Airways ferried 160 Britishers stranded in Kolkata due to lock down via New Delhi to Heathrow Airport in London from here today evening. Earlier Air India ferried stranded Europeans and Bhutan and Japanese nationals stranded in India by Druk Air and Japanese Airlines few days ago.