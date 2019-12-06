The plans of the (AIMIM) of flaunting its organisational muscles in the state received a jolt today following denial of permission to hold a meeting scheduled to be addressed by its chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the city in January.

The AIMIM leadership which had drawn up its plans with an eye on the civic polls next year will have to redraw them.

After expecting a sizeable gathering at the Brigade Parade ground, which was the planned venue of the AIMIM’s maiden rally in the city, the denial of permission came as a dampener.

Our party meeting is likely to be held next month but we have not decided upon its venue yet, Imran Solanki, an AIMIM spokesman said today. The AIMIM is seeking to queer the pitch of the ruling Trinamul Congress after chief minister, Mamata Banerjee criticised it and accused it of being on the BJP’s payroll.

Speaking at a rally in Cooch Behar, a border district where illegal immigration from Bangladesh is a controversial issue, she did not name the AIMIM or Asaduddin Owaisi, but made a clear allusion to them when she said they were based out of Hyderabad.

Owaisi is the MP from Hyderabad.

The chief minister had alleged that certain sections were creating differences, and asked minorities not to make the mistake of “trusting these forces”.

Owaisi had shot back saying “It’s not religious extremism to say that Bengal’s Muslims have one of the worst human development indicators of any minority. If Didi is worried about a bunch of us from Hyderabad then she should tell us how BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal”.

The AIMIM leadership had recently voiced its plans to field its nominees in 294 Assembly segments in the state in the 2021 elections.

A party spokesman said it has made its presence felt in places in the districts of Dinajpur (north), Murshidabad, Howrah and Hooghly.