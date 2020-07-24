With Assembly polls on the anvil, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee today constituted a 21 member state coordinating committee and a seven-member steering committee while changes were made in the across the state among the rank and file of the party leaders. It was learnt that these committees will be responsible for overall supervision, guidance, management and coordination with all district units.

The select members of the state coordination committee, chaired by TMC convenor Subrata Bakshi, shall form the steering committee which will manage the day-today affairs of the party across the state. The other members of the coordination committee are heavyweight state ministers such as Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Suvendu Adhikari, Aroop Biswas, Sadhan Pande and Gautam Deb. The committee also includes Lok Sabha MPs like Kalyan Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and three Rajya Sabha MPs and former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs who had lost the election in 2019. The party’s leader of the Lok Sabha is MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and it’s Rajya Sabha leader is Derek O’Brien.

The steering committee members are Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Suvendu Adhikari, two Lok Sabha MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chhetri. Miss Banerjee also reconstituted the state committee which consists of one president Subrata Bakshi, one secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, 17 vice presidents, 8 general secretaries and twelve secretaries. She also included Chakradhar Mahato, who was associated with her during movements against the then Left Front government, as one of the secretaries. The former Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad president Jaya Dutta was also made the secretary in the state committee. She also constituted a Trinamul Congress core committee which constitutes 58 members.

The TMC supremo changed some district presidents including south and north Kolkata districts. In Kolkata South, Debashish Kumar was made the district president and Subrata Mukherjee was made the district chairman. In Kolkata North, Sudip Bandopadhyay is the district chairman and the district president is yet to be elected. In Cooch Behar, Partha Pratim Roy, a former MP, was made the district president. The present incumbent to the post, Benoy Krishna Burman was removed from the post and made the district chairman. Udayan Guha and Arghya Ray Pradhan were made the two coordinators. In Alipurduar district, Mridul Goswami was made the district president and former Lok Sabha MP Dasarath Tirkey was made the district chairman. In Jalpaiguri, the sitting MLA Khageswar Roy was made the district chairman and Kishan Kumar Kalyani was made the district president.

In Darjeeling, Ranjan Sarkar was made the district president while in South Dinajpur, Arpita Ghosh was removed from the post of district president and Gautam Das, former Congress MLA from Gangarampur, was made the new district president. Former law minister Sankar Chakraborty was made the district chairman. In North Dinajpur, Kanaiyalal Agarwal was made the district president. In Malda and Murshidabad, the district presidents are Mausam Noor and Abu Taher Khan, respectively. In Nadia, Mahua Moitra was made the district president and the present incumbent to the post was made the district chairman. In Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal remains the district president and Ashish Banerjee was made the district chairman. In Bankura, Shyamal Santra was made the district president and the present incumbent Subhashis Batabyal was made the district chairman. In Jhargram where Trinamul Congress had lost, Dulal Murmu was made the district president.

Both in East and West Burdwan, the district presidents are Swapan Debnath and Jitendra Tiwari respectively. They both retained their posts. In West Midnapore, Ajit Maity is the district president but in East Midnapore, Sishir Adhikari was made both the district president and district chairman. In Purulia Gurupada Tudu, husband of Sandhyarani Tudu was made the new district president, while Santiram Mahato was made the district chairman. In South 24 Parganas, Rajya Sabha MP Subhashish Chakraborty was made the district president and North 24 Parganas, Jyotipriyo Mullick, the state food minister retained the post of district president. In Howrah, Laxmi Ratan Shukla was made the district president whereas the present incumbent Arup Roy was made the district chairman. In Hooghly, Dilip Yadav remained as the district president whereas former MP Ratna Dey Nag was made the chairman.