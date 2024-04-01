‘Agencies selectively targeting TMC leaders’

In her debut campaign rally for the Lok Sabha elections at Dhubulia Sporting Club Ground in Krishnagar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unleashed a fierce barrage against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of misusing central probe agencies, obstructing development funds meant for Bengal, targeting opposition parties, and pursuing a discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a fervent crowd of supporters, Miss Banerjee lambasted the BJP-led government, alleging, “The CBI, ED, NIA, IT are going after our workers and leaders.” She highlighted instances of alleged harassment faced by party members, citing a case where 16 officers from the income tax department were at a party member’s home for three days, depriving his family of basic amenities.

Questioning the BJP’s tactics, Miss Banerjee asked: “If BJP is so confident of winning the Lok Sabha polls, why are you using agencies? Why are the state officers being transferred?” She rallied her supporters with a call to action, asserting: “If you want to live well, remove BJP from the country and Bengal as well.” Miss Banerjee condemned the expulsion of Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra from Parliament, accusing the BJP of targeting her and her family through investigative agencies. “They expelled her from the Lok Sabha because she raised her voice against the BJP,” Miss Banerjee declared, holding up Ms Moitra’s hand in solidarity. She said “As Mahua is contesting the election again, they are now harassing her parents by sending the ED and the CBI.”

Advertisement

She then asked her supporters, “Will you make her win? Remember they expelled her even after you gave her the vote.” Expressing concern over the political landscape, Miss Banerjee criticised the arrests of fifteen Trinamul Congress “vote managers” by the NIA, while questioning the exemption of leaders from other parties. “The country is not in a good condition. Fifteen of our vote managers have been arrested by the NIA. The Gaddar babu of Contai (BJP leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari), why are my district presidents being served with notices?” Miss Banerjee asked during her speech. She further lamented the actions of what she termed as a “jumla government” at the Centre, pointing out that certain actions cannot be undertaken once elections are announced.

“Why are Congress and CPI-M leaders being spared, though I don’t want anything to happen to them. They have kept Arvind (Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister arrested in a liquor scam) behind bars, but could they stop his work?” she asked, highlighting what she perceives as selective targeting. Miss Banerjee expressed confidence in her party’s resilience, advising party leaders and workers to respond to notices and summons after the election process. Miss Banerjee called for unity amongst anti-BJP forces in Bengal, accusing the Congress and the CPIM of indirectly aiding the BJP’s electoral prospects.

She urged voters to support Trinamul to uphold state-funded welfare schemes and ensure the continuation of benefits such as Kanyashree and Swasthya Sathi. Assuring minority communities, particularly the Matua community, Miss Banerjee pledged that no one would lose citizenship due to the implementation of the CAA.