After Shah, BJP president Nadda to inaugurate puja

After Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda is sched- uled to arrive in the city on Saptami, 21 October.

He is expected to visit several pandals in the city and district areas. Notably, Salt Lake is on the list, while another in Uluberia is still under consideration.

Meanwhile, a dispute is brewing within the BJP concerning the participation of BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumdar at Balurghat’s Lok Sabha constitu-

ency’s puja.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had extended an invitation to Union home minister Amit Shah for inaugurating Lebutala Park pandal.

This unexpected move raised eyebrows within the BJP, as it was seen as an attempt to bridge political gaps and foster unity with in the party. Despite Majumdar’s previous invitation to Shah to inaugurate a pandal in Balurghat, Shah declined.