After Friday, Saayoni Ghosh summoned again by ED on 5 July

Trinamul Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a second round of questioning regarding the multicrore school recruitment case on 5 July. The actress-turned-politician faced an exhaustive 11- hour questioning at ED’s Salt Lake office on Friday. Meanwhile, the actress’ name has been omitted from the list of campaigners for the panchayat polls. On Saturday, the ruling Trinamul Congress released the list of campaigners for the panchayat polls on the first day of July, which contains the names of the top leaders of the party.

However, Saayoni’s name was missing. Previously, her name was on the list of panchayat poll campaigners, published by the Trinamul until last Wednesday. During the Friday questioning, 12 pm. to 11 pm, Ghosh did not visibly attempt to evade or avoid questions.

However, according to sources from the agency, she provided several contradictory answers on various occasions. As a result, she was summoned again on 5 July to clarify inconsistencies in her statements. Following Ghosh’s departure, the ED office hinted that she may be summoned for further questioning again. Ghosh said, “I have fully cooperated.

They requested some documents, which I have already submitted. If they call me again, I will appear. If necessary, I am willing to stay here for 24 hours and cooperate.” Sources revealed that Ghosh was questioned based on her WhatsApp chat messages with another accused in the school recruitment case, former youth Trinamul Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh.

Additionally, the actressturned-politician was questioned about certain banking transactions between her and Kuntal Ghosh, which have come to light during the investigation.

These transactions are related to the purchase of property. Ghosh was instructed to appear at the ED office on Friday with all relevant documents, including bank statements, income tax returns from previous years, and details of her properties and assets.