After 1911, another train to connect Kol to Odisha tribal belt

For the first time since 1911, passengers from Kolkata and adjoining areas are to have direct railway connectivity to the tribal belts of BadampaharRairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

The Indian Railway has announced four new trains to the tribal area including the first express train between Shalimar and Badampahar. The festive season proved to be a blessing for the people of Badampahar-Rairangpur with the South Eastern Railway being gifted four new trains by the Indian Railways.

The significance, however, lies in the fact that this is the first time that the TataBadampahar-Rairangpur area is to have mail and express train connectivity, according to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Advertisement

The announcement has brought good news even for people in this part of Bengal as direct connectivity with the Badampahar-Rairangpur would now be available through the upcoming Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express. According to the CPRO of the SER, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, the train is to leave Shalimar at 11.05 pm every Saturday with stoppages at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Jhargram, Ghatsila, Asanboni, Tatanagar, Bahalda Road, Aunlajori and Rairangpur between Shalimar and Badampahar.

“The train will boost the local economy, help development of the tribal area and provide additional connectivity to the districts. These trains will be introduced very soon,” said Mr Chaudhary. Going into the history of rail connectivity in the mineral hub, the first railway line from Tatanagar to Badampahar was laid down in 1911. For over a century, the stretch had one passenger train that served as a lifeline to lakhs of people in the belt.

After more than 100 years, a second train, Tatanagar-Badampahar DEMU passenger, was introduced in 2019 which was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After electrification of the stretch, last year, the South Eastern Railway completed the task of upgrading the diesel-electric multiple unit with main electric multiple unit.

The stretch, earlier operated on diesel, has been enhanced with a traction facility along with upgradation of signals and points in this 80km stretch of the railway network, according to sources. Presently, a single line, running between Badampahar and Tatanagar spanning over a distance of around 80km, is the nerve centre with rail connectivity for passengers in the mineral-rich belt. Two DEMU/MEMU passenger trains are operated in the Badampahar and Tatanagar stretch, which is more than 111- year-old.

The area, as elaborated by official sources, is being prepared for further development in rail connectivity. A survey for doubling the line between Tatanagar and Badampahar was conducted last year while another was carried out for a new line between Badampahar and Keonjhar. “A detailed project report is being prepared for the new line between Badampahar and Keonjhar stations, informed an official source.

“Likewise, work on the DPR is at an advanced stage for another new line between Gorumahisani and Bangriposi railway stations. After the commissioning of the new line, connectivity between Badampahar and down south like Chennai would be enhanced considerably. In addition, work is also under progress to enhance the sectional in this stretch,” added the official.