Ending weeks of speculation, disgruntled Trinamul Congress MP and veteran leader Sisir Adhikari, father of Suvendu Adhikari ~ Mamata Banerjee’s protégé-turned political foe, who has been pitted against her from Nandigram~ joined the BJP at Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally in Egra in East Midnapore on Sunday.

Sharing the dais with Mr Shah, Mr Adhikari said, “Save Bengal from atrocities, we are with you, our family is with you. Jai Sri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” The patriarch of the Adhikari family~ which wields considerable influence in East Midnapore~ said he had to work really hard to rise through the TMC ranks, but the treatment meted out to him and his sons, of late, have forced him to switch camp.

“The way our family was driven out of TMC will be forever written in history. We will rise against all political attacks and atrocities in Bengal. We will work under Modiji and Amit Shahji,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Miss Banerjee said she blamed herself for not recognising the ‘true face’ of the Adhikari family. “I am a big donkey (Ami ekta boro gadha) for having failed to recognise them, she told an election rally at Contai.