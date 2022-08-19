Activists worried about red pandas, demand their protection

Following the seizure of red panda (Ailurus fulgens) hides in Siliguri, wildlife activists and conservationists have demanded adequate security to protect the endangered animals.

The Baikunthapur forest division seized the hides of two red panda and a full grown leopard hides from the PWD More area in Siliguri on 16 August, and arrested three Nepalese nationals.

According to foresters, preliminary investigations have revealed that the trio used to work as linkmen between wildlife offenders (hunters) and customers in Bhutan and China.

They had collected the skin from Mikwakhola in Nepal and came to India. Forest department officials and conservationists are worried, especially with the seizure of red panda skin, because according to them, this was the first such seizure made in recent times in the region, although the ‘Siliguri corridor’ is infamous for smuggling of wildlife articles.

“It is a matter of great concern that red panda skins are now smuggled. The number of red pandas has been dwindling in the wild. The mammal is listed as an endangered species as per the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Red pandas are shy, solitary and arboreal animals and considered an indicator species for ecological change. They are also one of the most iconic species in terms of their importance to global conservation. They are found in only two protected areas– Singalila and Neora Valley National Parks in the state.

Adequate steps should be taken to protect the endangered species from external threats,” said a conservationist and programme coordinator of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation, Animesh Bose.

Recent studies estimate that there are around 60 of them in the Singalila National Park, located on the Singalila Ridge in Darjeeling district at an altitude of more than 7000 feet above sea level, and more than 40 in Neora Valley.

The park is spread over 159.89 km and varies in altitudes ranging from 100ft to 10,000ft, near the Indo-Nepal border, and in the Neora Valley National Park, in Kalimpong, is spread over an area of 88 square kilometers.

The altitude varies from 183m to 3200m, the highest point being near the Sikkim border in the North. Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, a premier institution in captive breeding and conservation of endangered animals in Darjeeling, houses 29 red pandas at present.

The park has a conservation breeding centre at Tobgey Dara. Trap cameras were installed in both the parks to collect more data on the species, while watchtowers and field camps were set up in both the parks.

Sources said the locals also acted as informers. “We have necessary security infrastructure in place,” said Rajendra Jakhar, the chief conservator of forests, wildlife, north, when asked about the matter.