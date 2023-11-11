Abhishek warns people against communal forces

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged the people of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat to foil any attempt to spread communalism and divisive politics in the area. He also urged them to increase his lead from 3.21 lakh votes (in 2019) to 4 lakh votes in 2024.

He was addressing a gathering at Falta High School ground. He distributed Diwali gifts to the people of some areas that fall under his constituency. Without naming Naushad Siddiqui, the lone MLA of Indian Secular Front in the Assembly who has proposed to contest from the Diamond Harbour seat, he said, “Anyone can contest from this seat. Even people from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh can also file nominations from here.

The CPM had played communal cards in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls by filing minority candidates and they had been crushed. Anyone trying to play communal politics will have to do it over my dead body,” he said. The WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury had said a few days back that Siddiqui will be fielded to defeat Abhishek at Diamond Harbour.

Coming down heavily on the saffron party he said, “The BJP had tried to engineer a riot in Diamond Harbour constituency two days before the Lok Sabha polls. I went to the area personally and doused the flame. When the Lok Sabha election results were out, from 70,000 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha election, I had won by 3.21 lakh votes.

This is how people had punished the communal party,” he remarked. He said Trinamul Congress does not divide the people belonging to different communities, castes or religion. “During Covid, we served food to the people and while distributing food we did not ask people about their religion or caste. We stood beside people during natural calamities like Amphan, Yas and when relatives of people suffering from incurable diseases seek our help. Rest assured, we will continue to do it in future.”

Mr Banerjee assured 70,000 elderly women, who have registered their names for old age pension in the Duare Sarkar camps, will get financial assistance that will be organized by Trinamul Congress from 1 January, 2024. “There are some problems regarding the new registrations. Trinamul Congress will provide them with financial assistance.

This is the job of a people’s representatives. Our duty is to serve them and not to inject communal feeling in them.” Talking about Diamond Harbour model, he said, “Trinamul Congress workers work day and night to serve the people of the constituency. Allround development has taken place in the Assembly segments. This is the Diamond Harbour model,” he maintained.

He thanked the people for allowing him to serve them and told them that from next year they will not have to come to collect their gifts, instead Trinamul workers will visit their residence with the gift.