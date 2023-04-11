Abhishek warns district leaders against violence in rural polls

Facing strong criticism from opposition parties for allegedly unleashing terror during pre and post panchayat polls in the state in 2018, the ruling Trinamul Congress this time alerted its leaders and workers not to get involved in violence in rural polls likely to be held in May.

Abhishek Banerjee, all India secretary general of Trinamul Congress, held a virtual meeting with district presidents, MLAs and block presidents of the party on Monday.

Subrata Bakshi, state president of the party was also present in the virtual meeting.

Sources in the Trinamul Congress said, “All district presidents, MLAs and blocklevel leaders have been asked not to get involved to bring back incidents of violence in the last panchayat elections in 2018. They have been asked to get involved in strengthening party’s organization in districts for violence-free, peaceful polls this time.”

“We had lost 18 MPs in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 owing to charges of unleashing terror and violence, brought against us by the opposition parties. We have to be alert so that such incidents could not happen this time. Go ahead for peaceful polls,” Bakshi, virtually admitting the allegations, reportedly told the party leaders across districts on Monday.

“Try to select candidates who are acceptable to people in the respective areas. Mamata Banerjee would take the final decision on selection of our candidates,” he said in the meeting.

“It would be wrong if you think that you won’t allow others to file nomination papers in the elections.

Don’t do this. Abhishek and I would go to the area to help others if you prevent them from filing nominations to contest polls,” Bakshi alerted his party leaders and workers, giving a strong message.

Opposition parties allege that their candidates could not file nominations in more than 35 per cent panchayat and zilla parishad seats in last rural polls in 2018 because of Trinamul Congress-sponsored terror in districts.