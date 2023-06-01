Follow Us:

  Abhishek used to visit Sujoy's house: Brother Ajay

Abhishek used to visit Sujoy’s house: Brother Ajay

National general secretary of Trinamul Congress Abhishek Banerjee had visited Sujoy Krishna Bhadra’s residence at Behala several times on different occasions, claimed Bhadra, elder brother on Wednesday.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | June 1, 2023 6:03 am

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo:ANI)

Sujoy alias Kaligater Kaku, who is close to Mr Banerjee, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday night for alleged involvement in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

“Abhishek had come to his (Sujoy) residence several times on different family occasions. He had introduced me by saying ‘my elder brother’ to Abhishek,” Ajoy told the media at his Behala residence. Ajoy, a RSS activist, also said while talking to media,

“We stay in a separate flat as I had some problems related to our family with him (Sujoy). He also has a flat in the same building where I am staying now. He might have also owned the flat of our first elder brother Amar Krishna, who is a RSS whole-timer.

I don’t know whether he (Sujoy) got our elder brother’s flat free of cost or bought it by paying money.” “Earlier, Sujoy was also associated with the RSS and now he is with the Trinamul Congress.

We have heard that he used to work in Abhishek’s office and also runs a business of promoting in the locality. He has promoted several buildings as far as I know,” Ajoy said.

