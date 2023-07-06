Abhishek urges voters to defeat BJP for stopping state’s dues

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people to give a befitting reply to the BJP for misleading people by defeating their candidates in gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad in the forthcoming three-tier panchayat election.

Mr Banerjee was addressing a rally at Baidyapur in East Burdwan this afternoon. He said, “Have you ever seen BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Mazumdar or Suvendu Adhikari requesting the state government to repair rural roads or improve infrastructure of any area.

They believe in destructive politics. They never go to the people and rely on ED, CBI and High Court. Just imagine during the 26 months of Trinamul Congress government, 27 CBI cases have been filed,” he remarked. Coming down heavily on the saffron party for their systematic neglect of Bengal, he said, “Before 2021 Assembly election, Union ministers and BJP ministers from others came to Bengal like the daily passengers.

On 2 May, 2021 election results were announced and since then you will find not a single of them. This is BJP. PM Narendra Modi, before the election, promised Rs 15 lakhs in everyone’s bank account. Suvendu Adhikari said that if voted to power they would give Rs 2,000 to every woman under the Lakshmir Bhandar project.

They lie left, right and centre to mislead people.” He urged the people to keep their eyes and ears open. “You will hear Modi speaking about taking measures to stop corruption and see on television Suvendu taking money. BJP is neck deep in corruption,” he observed. “Don’t vote for those who have stopped funds worth Rs 1.15 lakh to the state.

Mamata Banerjee had met the Prime Minister and urged him to clear the dues. Pradip Mazumdar too met senior officials in Delhi. The MPs met the secretary of the ministry of rural development but nothing happened,” he said.