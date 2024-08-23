Abhishek urges Centre for strict ant-rape law

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has urged all state governments to push the central government for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice.

Anything less is symbolic and tragically ineffective, he feels.

He said strong laws need to be framed where trials and convictions completed within 50 days, followed by stringent punishments and not just empty promises.

Mr Banerjee in his X-handle wrote today, “Over the past 10 days, when the nation has been protesting against the # RG KarMedical College incident and demanding justice, 900 rapes have occurred across different parts of India – during the very time when people were on the streets protesting against this horrible crime. Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed.”

He further wrote on his X-handle, “With 90 rapes reported daily, 4 every hour and 1 every 15 minutes, the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate trials and convictions within 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union government for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is ineffective and tragically ineffective.”