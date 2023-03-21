Abhishek to highlight Centre’s anti-people policies

In a bid to highlight the antipeople policies of the BJP-led Centre, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress Abhishek Banerjee will address a joint meeting of Trinamul Youth Congress and Trinamul Chhatra Parishad on 29 March.

The meeting will be held at Shahid Minar at 2pm. The main issues that will be discussed at the meeting included anti-people policies by the Centre, harassment of West Bengal government at every step, misuse of the central agencies against Ma, Mati, Manus government and complete failure of the Centre to bring down the prices of fuel, cooking gas and essential commodities. Other youth leaders will also address the gathering but the key speaker will be Mr Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has decided to distribute the tickets among the candidates of the ensuing panchayat election. She has instructed all the MLAs and district presidents not to make any commitment regarding distribution of tickets.

To strengthen the organization within the party before the panchayat election, Trinamul has distributed work among the senior leaders of the party. Mr Banerjee over the party organization.

Miss Banerjee will look after the organization of the party in Birbhum in absence of Anubrata Mondol. Mondol is in custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Dr Manas Bhuniya will look after East and West Midnapore and Jhargram while Aroop Biswas will look after Darjeeling, East Burdwan and Nadia. Firhad Hakim will look after Howrah and Hooghly. Malay Ghatak will look after West Burdwan, Bankura and Purulia.

Tapas Roy will look after South Dinajpur. Gautam Deb will look after Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Sabina Yasmin and Siddiqullah Chowdhury will look after Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur.

The leaders have been asked to build contacts with the people, listen to their grievances and try to redress them.

The leaders and Didir Doot have already reached the households and made people aware of various schemes taken by the state government.

Senior Trinanul leaders said the party was gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.