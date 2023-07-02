Abhishek set to address rally in Malda

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to visit Malda once again following the resounding success of the party’s Nobo Jowar Jatra. He is supposed to address a massive rally tomorrow. Diamond Harbour MP Banerjee will attend a public meeting at Hatimari Maidan in Block 1, Kaliachak on Sunday, 2 July.

Today, senior TMC leaders of the Malda district, including IC Udayashankar Ghosh of Kaliachak police station, visited Hatimari Maidan. District Trinamul Congress sources have informed that the public meeting will be held at 1 pm on Sunday.

Block presidents of 15 blocks in the district, along with presidents of branch organizations and party workers, have been instructed to attend. Abdur Rahim Bakshi, president of Malda district Trinamul Congress, stated that preparations for Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting in Malda are in full swing and the common people are eagerly awaiting his arrival.

TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, has already criticized the BJPled Centre for allegedly withholding the state’s share of funds under various welfare schemes.

He also announced that after the panchayat elections, over 10 lakh people from Bengal would march with him to Delhi to demand their rightful share. The three-tier panchayat elections will be held in Bengal on 8 July, with the counting of votes on 11 July.