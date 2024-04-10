Abhishek meets party workers at Singur

The TMC is all set to regain the Hooghly Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, said Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Hooghly today.

In the last LS election, 2019, the TMC candidate Dr Ratna Dey Nag had lost to Locket Chatterjee of the BJP. To put up a strong fight against Locket Chatterjee, the TMC has fielded Rachana Banerjee.

However, introspection has been done from booth level by the TMC to plug the loopholes which then helped the BJP to win the Hooghly seat earlier.

At today’s meeting, top leaders, panchayat heads, municipal heads and heads from zilla parishad were summoned to meet Mr Banerjee. Sources said that data have been sought about the present trend of the voters for and against the ruling party.