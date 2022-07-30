Abhishek meets, assures agitating SSC candidates

Trinamul Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today met the agitating SSC candidates and is learnt to have assured jobs to all the candidates, who were empanelled in the merit list of 2016.

“Mr Banerjee has assured us that all candidates empanelled in the 2016 merit list will be given jobs after the legal complications are resolved. We will meet education minister Bratya Basu on 8 August along with the officials of the department to discuss the recruitment,” said Sahidullah, leader of agitating candidates, after the meeting.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamul Bhavan last evening Abhishek had said he would meet the representatives of the SSC agitating candidates. “I have spoken to them. I will talk to their representatives tomorrow. Let me see what I can do for them. I will listen to their grievances,” he had said.

Trinamul Congress’ all India general secretary Abhishek had also spoken to Sahidullah yesterday. Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had met the agitating students but they alleged that despite the meeting nothing positive had come out.

The agitating students today met Mr Banerjee at the latter’s Camac Street office and Mr Basu was also present there. “Mr Banerjee said that such an issue cannot be solved in a single day but the discussion was positive and we are happy,” he said.

The students, who had cleared the SSC examination and subsequently became empanelled, finally failed to get the job. For the past 500 days, they have been agitating demanding jobs.

The recruitment of teachers from the primary level up to Classes IX and X has been put on hold for the past few years due to court cases. Recently, Mamata Banerjee had said that she was sympathetic towards the SSC candidates, who were agitating but nothing could be done due to the court cases.

Meanwhile, the TET-qualified candidates too gathered outside the office of Mr Banerjee while the latter was holding a meeting with the SSC candidates. The agitating TET candidates wanted to meet Mr Banerjee and raised slogans demanding jobs.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered an investigation by the ED and CBI into the irregularities in the appointment of teachers. Manik Bhattacharya, chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was removed from his post along with Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and an investigation is going on against both of them.