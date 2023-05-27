Abhishek in Jhargram: Kurmis attack convoy

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged leaders of Jhargram to go to the people and tell them how the Centre has blocked the dues worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Mr Banerjee met the district leaders and took part in road shows in Jhargram.

The Jono Sonjog Yatra, undertaken to develop mass contact, entered its 30th day today. On Friday at Gar Salboni in Jhargram his convoy was attacked by the people from the Kurmi community, who pelted stones, which damaged the car of minister Birbaha Hansda.

Abhishek was not hurt in the pelting. The Yatra started from Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on 25 April.

It will end after two months from the date of its commencement. Mr Banerjee told the leaders that in case of construction of rural roads, the Centre gives 60 per cent while the state’s share is 40 per cent. “The Centre has released the funds of every state except West Bengal.

I had gone to meet the Union minister for panchayat and rural development Giriraj Singh, but he did not meet the Trinamul team of party’s MPs. As he was scared to answer our questions he simply refused to meet us,” he said adding, “If needed, we will organize dharnas in Delhi but will not back out till our dues are cleared.”

Mr Banerjee urged party leaders and workers to go to the people and inform them about the Centre’s deprivation. “Those who had worked under the 100 days’ work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme have not received their dues. It is the Centre’s obligation to clear the dues of the poor people.

But the BJP believes it has the right to use its power by denying funds,” he said. Mr Banerjee said the BJP believes in vengeance politics and is not releasing the fund following its poor performance in the 2021 Assembly election.

The people in Bengal are watching the political vendetta of the saffron party and will give them a befitting reply whenever they get an opportunity.” Mr Banerjee told the party to ask the people how many times the MP from BJP had visited the area.

“The BJP leaders feel proud in saying that they had stopped the funds meant for Bengal. They are so shameless.” Thousands of people thronged the road shows held at Binpur, Parihati and Jhargram. On Saturday Mr Banerjee will share the dais with Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banejee at Salboni in west Midnapore.

Elaborate police arrangements have been made in Salboni over the trip of the chief minister. She will take part in Naba Jowar Yatra and then will address a public meeting