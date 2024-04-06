Abhishek holds review meet with leaders in Malda

Trinamul Congress is likely to win both Malda North and Malda south seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party said today.

Talking to the media in Malda, Mr Banerjee said in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP got the Malda north seat while AHA Ghani Khan Chowdhury was elected from Malda south seat. But the situation changed in the 2021 Assembly election and Trinamul did very well in Malda district. “I am confident that in both the seats Trinamul Congress is likely to win. People in Malda have supported the development schemes taken by Mamata Banerjee government and they will continue to support us in future,” he maintained.

Mr Banerjee held a meeting with the candidates of Malda south and north constituencies, leaders and workers. “I will hold a virtual meeting with the panchayat pradhans tomorrow,” he said.

Advertisement

It was learnt that he had urged the leaders to bury their hatchets and work for the development of the state. Trinamul Congress will highlight the success of the schemes taken by the state against the false promises made by Narendra Modi.

“We spoke about the organizational scope of improvement at the block level so that the development continues without any obstructions and we continue receiving the support of the people,” Abhishek is supposed to have said at the meeting.

The enhancement of the allowance of Lakshmir Bhandar has left a huge impact on the women. Women belonging to the general caste are now getting Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 500 and those belonging to the SC and ST are getting Rs 1200 instead of Rs 1,000. The beneficiaries have got their money at an enhanced rate from 1 April in their bank accounts.