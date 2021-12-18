Abhishek hits out at BJP after UNESCO’s decision

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today held a roadshow from Ballygunge Phari to Hazra crossing and told the people that BJP candidates contesting from South Kolkata will definitely lose the KMC elections.

Addressing the crowd, he said UNESCO’s decision to recognize Durga Puja as intangible heritage is a slap on the face of the BJP leaders from Delhi who had criticized Mamata Banerjee for financially supporting Durga Puja club committees. “On one hand, they (BJP) claim themselves to be the flag bearers of Hinduism and on the other, they do not want people of Bengal to take part in Durga Puja” he alleged. He also vilified the BJP for making tall claims of winning over 200 seats but in elections, it could not bag more than 70 seats in Bengal.

“AITC stood beside the people of Bengal through thick and thin – be it cyclones or covid. The voters never saw the BJP leader after the election” he said. He declared AITC will either win the Goa election or will be the prime opposition in the state. “We have received 24% vote share in Tripura within three months of expanding our branch in Tripura.”

He quoted NCRB data, claiming “Kolkata is the safest city for women in India. In development and infrastructure, Kolkata ranks within the first three cities in India. It will be one of the best cities in India within the coming two years.”

Abhishek said, “When you are voting for TMC, keep in mind that you are voting for Mamata Banerjee”. He appealed to the people to vote for AITC on 19th December and in return TMC leaders and councillors will work for citizens for the next five years. He also cautioned people against Covid and advised them to wear masks, carry hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

A day after UNESCO accorded a heritage tag to Durga puja in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that those who had accused her of causing hindrance during the observation of the festival should hide their faces.

The chief minister further said that she wants to make West Bengal number one in the world. “I am overwhelmed with the prize that I got yesterday. Durga Puja has been inscribed on UNESCO’s ‘Intangible Heritage List’. Some people, who said Mamata didn’t let people perform puja, should hide their faces. I want to make WB number one in the world,” said Banerjee.