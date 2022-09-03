Abhishek grilled by ED, hits out at Amit Shah

Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamul Congress MP and national general secretary of the party, who was quizzed by the enforcement directorate (ED) officers for seven long hours, continued to voice his doubts over the neutrality of the central agencies and accused Union home minister Amit Shah of being among the alleged beneficiaries of the cow-smuggling scam.

Abhishek was quizzed in connection with his alleged complicity in money laundering in illegal mining and coal pilferage scams at its CGO complex office today.

Abhishek alleged that Shah had received a share of proceeds of cow-smuggling. He also trained guns at Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in connection with his alleged nexus with the elusive linchpin of coal scam, Vinay Mishra.

After emerging from intense interrogation by a team of ED officers, who had arrived from Delhi, Abhishek said he had given all the answers to the posers that the ED officials had thrown at him and cooperated to the best of his ability with the central agency. The officers quizzed the chief minister’s nephew to verify some of the fresh leads that emerged following investigation regarding a foreign bank account that had certain dubious transactions.

This was the third time the central agency had quizzed him over the coal scam.

“Three times I joined the probe, including today. Thrice my wife was also questioned by the two central agencies and altogether 60 hours we had been quizzed but the net result is zero. I had said it earlier and would continue to reiterate that even if the agency recovers five paise from me, I would go to gallows on my own rather than surrendering to the BJP, who is letting loose the central agencies to realize their political interest after being unable to get the better of the Trinamul Congress democratically.”

“Trinamul Congress would never bow down to the BJP without a fight since it likes to stay afloat riding piggyback on the central agencies rather than by democratic means and if to bow down at all, we will do the same to the people,” Banerjee said.

He also attacked the central agencies and the Union home minister Amit Shah over the alleged “partisan” approach of the two central agencies, who he called was acting selectively against leaders of the opposition ruled states while letting go leaders of the ruling dispensation at the Centre despite being accused in various corruption charges.

An explosive Abhishek alleged that Suvendu Adhikari had a nexus with coal scam mastermind Vinay Mishra and he has an audio clip to prove his words. If given an opportunity, he would submit it with the court to prove the alleged nexus.