Abhishek discusses Awas Yojana with widows in Nandigram

With Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee embarking on a 20-km walk in Nandigram as part of Tinamoole Nabo Jowar outreach campaign on Thursday, there was a lot of buzz around it.

Even the social media buzzed with #NandigrameJonoJowar getting over one lakh tweets, a record of sorts. Abhishek was seen braving the heat and humidity to march on with a sea of people with him.

He said that the soil of Nandigram and East Midnapore has always stood for the right and against the oppressors of our time. He also took inspiration recalling chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram movement in 2007.

He tweeted: The outpour of love for #JonoSanjogYatra, from thousands of you every day, has convinced me that a Jono Jowar has taken over Bengal. People’s growing support assures me that Trinamool Congress is set to outperform itself in the upcoming Panchayat Polls and beyond. I am certain that people across India have realised the damage that @BJP4India has caused in the socio-political sphere. Later this year, we have 5 State Elections. I am sure beyond a shadow of doubt that BJP will lose in all 5 states.

The end of BJP’s misrule has begun!” In the course of his journey he also interacted with the widows at Nandigram and addressed the issues faced by them over Awas Yojana. He also met with the family members of the victim reportedly run over by the Leader of Opposition’s convoy in Chandipur. The Nabo Jowar movement gained its full potential as it reached East Midnapore today.

The march that started from Chandipur surpassed all previous precedents. Mr Banerjee later wrote in his handle: “Local leaders of the party were with me in this program of the day.

Their enthusiasm around the march was palpable. They arrived at the event venue much before the scheduled time. However, this march was fulfilled by the sincere and conscious participation of our people. This very inclusion of them means that this district still roars against injustice. This unwavering support of people will strengthen the foundation of ‘Manusher Panchayat’.”