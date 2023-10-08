‘Abhishek dharna forced minister to come’

Trinamul Congress’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee today stated that TMC will continue its fight against BJP’s landlord-style politics, and the movement will persist until they allocate funds for MGNREGA workers. He remarked, “BJP state president Sukanta Majumder today suggested that TMC could meet Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan at BJP’s party office.

This indicates how BJP is engaging in landlord-style politics. She must meet us at Raj Bhavan or any government office because she is not a minister of BJP,” Abhishek said. Abhishek also noted that Majumder demanded that a single phone call from him could prompt the Centre to release Rs2,080crore.“This is BJP’s landlord-style politics,” he said. Trinamul Congress also demanded an apology from Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti as she allegedly avoided TMC’s MPs in Delhi for a serious discussion regarding the non-payment of dues to MGNREGA workers in the state. Niranjan Jyoti arrived in Kolkata this morning. Despite spending several hours at the Delhi agriculture office last Tuesday, she has not ‘met’ the protesting MPs.

Trinamul Congress demanded an apology from the central minister for her comments and requested her to join the dharna with Abhishek Banerjee, who is protesting to secure funds for the state’s legitimate dues.

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamul spokesperson, said, ‘Let the central minister come and apologize on the dharna stage of the TMC. Let her seek forgiveness from the people of Bengal,” adding, “The minister had spoken falsely that day.

Advertisement

Even after giving time, she did not meet Trinamul representatives. Then, she used police force unjustly, and her party acted unjustly as well. In addition, tell her to return all the outstanding dues owed to Bengal within 100 days.’

Last Tuesday in Delhi, Niranjan did not meet with the Trinamul delegation led by the national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Instead, she allegedly left her office through the back door after spending time inside. Niranjan later confronted Trinamul leadership within the Krishi Bhavan and was escort- ed away by the police. Trina-mul’s allegations are that the central government has stolen the hard-earned wages of Bengal’s people.

“The central minister, the Prime Minister and the Gov- ernor, all are scared of Abhishek Banerjee,” Kunal said. With Abhishek stationed near the Raj Bhavan, the pressure has intensified on the Raj Bhavan. Abhishek has announced his stay until he meets the Gov- ernor in Kolkata.”