Abhishek criticizes BJP’s spending on alcohol at Sandeshkhali

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party at a rally in support of outgoing MP and Trinamul Congress MP candidate Pratima Mondal.

The event was held at the Jalaberia ground in Kultali. Banerjee alleged, “The BJP has allocated Rs 40 crore for alcohol to influence voters. Their leaders claim that Rs 5,000 is spent on alcohol per booth. With 80,000 booths in Bengal, that amounts to Rs 40 crore for alcohol. While BJP stops funds for the 100-day work scheme, they don’t hesitate to spend lavishly on alcohol for elections.”

He further criticized the BJP for their tactics, in reference to a video from Sandeshkhali where BJP leaders allegedly paid women Rs 2,000 to make false accusations. Banerjee said, “BJP leaders are asking, ‘What is the price of Mamata Banerjee?’ This is the respect they have for a woman who has always supported women.”

Banerjee assured that if the INDI alliance forms the government, they will provide free gas cylinders to BPL families and countered BJP’s divisive politics. He emphasized, “Our fight is not just with BJP but with their fraudulent practices. The TMC will play a decisive role in the formation of the government and ensure the continuation of beneficial schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar.”

Highlighting economic issues, Banerjee pointed out the rising prices of essential commodities and GST on items like cumin, contrasting it with the lack of GST on diamonds. He reiterated his commitment to the people, stating, “I have been on the roads for two-and-a-half months with Nabojowar Yatra. As long as the TMC government is in power, no one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar.”

Banerjee concluded by urging voters to reject BJP’s “Jumlabaazi” and give them a fitting lesson in the upcoming elections. He declared South 24-Parganas his karmabhumi (workplace), with Diamond Harbour being his first constituency as an MP. The rally at Jaynagar was a part of TMC’s ongoing campaign for the upcoming elections, where BJP’s candidate is Dr Ashok Kandari. Starting Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee has conducted six roadshows across Diamond Harbour.

In addition to these, he held three public meetings. Alongside multiple roadshows, his itinerary included several public meetings. However, his focus in the final lap is not just on Diamond Harbour, but also on two other constituencies. In addition to a series of programmes for his own constituency, Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee will hold public meetings in Jadavpur and Mathurapur on 23 May, according to Trinamul sources. On 24 May, he will conduct a roadshow in Barasat and hold a meeting in Jaynagar. On the 26 May, there will be public meetings in Jaynagar and Mathurapur, and on the 27 May, a public meeting in Basirhat.