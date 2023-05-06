Abhishek camps in Murshidabad for 3 days

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a road show at Jangipur in Murshidabad this afternoon.

Mr Banerjee is on a two month tour to develop mass contact titled Janasangjoj Yatra. It started from Dinhata in Cooch Behar on 25 April. On Friday, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek shared the same dias, the first-of-itskind outside Kolkata in Malda.

Miss Banerjee had supported the stand taken by Abhishek. The road show turned into a sea of people. On public demand, Mr Banerjee had to climb the roof of the SUV he was travelling in and wave at the people.

His road show at Jangipur is politically significant as Trinamul Congress lost to the alliance between CPM and Congress in the by-election, which was held some months ago.

Many political analysts have described it as a dent in Trinamul Congress. To assess the actual situation, Mr Banerjee began his campaign in Murshidabad. He urged the party leaders and workers to build contacts with the people. He will stay in Murshidabad in the next three days and then enter Nadia. The rally will end in Kakdwip