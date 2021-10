Abhishek Banerjee to campaign in 4 Assembly segments from 23 to 26 Oct

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will start his campaign in four Assembly segments~ Dinhata, Shantipur, Khardah and Gosaba where a by-poll will be held on 30 October.

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, party chief Mamata Banerjee will also campaign in all four Assembly segments. Party senior leaders have already started campaigning for the Trinamul candidates- Udayan Guha is contesting from Dinhata,

Braja Kishore Goswami from Shantipur, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay from Khardha and Subrata Mondal from Gosaba. Earlier, Trinamul’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had released the names of leaders for campaigning in the ensuing bypolls in four Assembly segments of Dinhata, Shantipur, Khardah and Gosaba.

The star campaigners in the four by- polls are Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, party’s state president Subrata Bakshi, party’s secretary general Partha Chatterjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MPs Saugata Roy, Mimi Chakraborty, Dev, Satabdi Roy state minister for Panchayat and rural affairs Subrata Mukherjee, state transport minister Firhad Hakim, state urban development minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, state power minister Aroop Biswas,

MLAs and film stars like June Maliah, Raj Chakroborty, Shohom Chakroborty, Manoj Tiwari, Aditi Munshi, Trinamul Youth leader Sayani Ghosh and Sayantiks Banerjee.