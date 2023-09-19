Abhishek Banerjee leaves for Delhi to attend parliament

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said all like- minded parties are welcome to join the committee set up by INDIA to put up a strong fight against the BJP.

Mr Banerjee left for Delhi to attend the special session of the Parliament. He is sup- posed to take part in the debate.

Trinamul Congress leadership tweeted: “Recognising the importance of solidarity in safeguarding democratic values, Shri@abhishekaitc affirmed that our doors are always open to all like-minded parties. In this fight against the BJP, we shall stand tall and united.”

Asked to comment on the CPM’s refusal to join the committee following the decision of the Politburo, Mr Banerjee said: “We have invited all the like-minded parties to join the committee to put up a united fight against the BJP.”

The opposition parties have so far held three meetings. The first meeting was held in Patna followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai.

A committee has been set up to coordinate among the parties. The CPM has decid- ed not to join the committee following a decision of the Politburo.

In Bengal, CPM’s posi- tion is precarious as it has formed an electoral alliance with Congress.

In the recently-held Dhupguri by-election Congress and CPM fought together and the deposit of the candidate was forfeited