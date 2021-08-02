Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on his vehicle in Tripura, BJP denies

The national general secretary of Trinamul Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, who today arrived in Tripura to attend his party’s organisational meet, alleged that his car was attacked by BJP supporters when he was returning after having offered his prayers at Tripureshwari Temple.

Addressing the media at Tripura, he alleged that BJP workers armed with sticks and bamboos attacked his car, injuring three of his security personnel. He said road blockades were put up to prevent him from going to his party’s organisational meeting.

TMC’s Twitter handle shared some videos and posted: “Such blatant state-sponsored attacks on democracy can only be seen in BJP-ruled states! Last night in Agartala, posters of AITC and Abhishek Banerjee were torn. Did the BJP government in Tripura allow this? Will strict action be taken against the miscreants?”

Abhishek told the Press he has recorded the footage of the alleged attack on his vehicle in his mobile phone while added that even school students were used to block his vehicle’s path. Banerjee got down from his vehicle and spoke to the school students who he said dispersed after he started a dialogue with them and learnt that some local BJP leader allegedly arranged for that blockade.

The West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Manik Lal Das has reportedly said that he has no knowledge about any attack on Abhishek. Some people might have raised slogans when he was moving from Agartala to Udaipur, he said. Tripura police spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said that they have not received any report of a physical attack on Banerjee.

Denying TMC’s allegations, BJP’s Gomati district committee chief, Abhisek Debroy, said that the party workers led by the leaders on Monday organised rallies and other events to highlight the successful implementation of central schemes in Tripura and the success of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state.

“It might be a Trinamool conspiracy to defame the BJP, as no party workers obstructed or attacked Banerjee’s convoy during his visit to and from Udaipur,” Debroy told the media. A BJP leader added that there were no students blocking his path since schools are closed due to the pandemic. It’s a complete set-up to frame BJP.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Bengal in certain districts where TMC workers opposed the alleged attack on their party’s national general secretary.

…With IANS inputs