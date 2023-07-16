AAP opens its innings in Bengal

In a major boost to AAP, West Bengal unit, Nazrina Bibi, an Independent winning candidate of booth number 6/239 of Atiabari-1 Panchayat of Dinhata in Cooch Behar joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the Cooch Behar district in-charge, Amitava Debnath on Friday.

With this, the Delhi-based party has formally opened its account in the state. The party had, before the commencement of the threetier panchayat polls, declared that they will not be fielding any candidates. When it came to light that a few of the candidates had filed their papers as AAP candidates, the party ensured that the candidates withdrew from the race. But the development on Friday has come as a breath of fresh air for the party.

Talking to The Statesman, Mr Debnath said that the Independent candidate approached the party on her own. “We had firmed up that we would not put up candidates for the rural polls. But we have accepted her in our party after we spoke to our seniors in New Delhi,” said Mr Debnath. On chances of any other such joining in near future, Mr Debnath said, “A few more Independents are in talks with us. We are verifying their credentials and based on their clean image, we will accept them in our fold.” Candidate Nazrina Bibi, who chose to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, setting aside the ruling Trinamul Congress, said, “I have heard a lot about Arvind Kejriwal sir from my other friends, who go out for work in Delhi and Punjab.

I have heard that AAP has done good work for children’s education in Delhi. It prompted me to join the party.” “The essence of Arvind Kejriwal’s school of politics is doing miracles around the nation. The joining of the independent candidate in West Bengal is a boost to us, and a symbol of faith in Mr. Kejriwal as mass leader. We welcome the new member with open hands,” said Bengal spokesperson Arnab Maitra.