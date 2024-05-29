A marriage ceremony for toads to bring in rain

The inhabitants of Rajabari in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar held a marriage ceremony for toads today in order to escape the intense heat.

This same ceremony was performed last year and ultimately resulted in rain.

After several days of no rain, the area finally received a downpour last night following the landfall of cyclone Remal.

The villagers prepared for the toad wedding with lively music and colourful decorations, following all traditional rituals with the guidance of a priest.

All members of the community were invited to join in a lunch feast, regardless of their caste or religion.

The menu included fried potatoes, fried rice, dal, vegetables and even khichuri.

It is believed by locals that with the blessings of a supreme power, just like last year, the toads will bring rain.

After the wedding procession, the couple of toads were released back into their usual habitat.

The locals are convinced that only when these toads are happy will it rain again.

The question now remains: when the residents of this area will find relief from the heat.