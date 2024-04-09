TMC condemns ‘attack’ on Mamatabala Thakur

Trinamul Congress today condemned the attack on Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur by BJP Bongaon MP candidate Shantanu Thakur.

Incident of unrest erupted in Thakurnagar last night over allegations of assault on Trinamul Congress MP Mamatabala Thakur by BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur just before Lok Sabha elections. The situation escalated in North 24-Pargana’s Gaighata. A massive police force has been deployed at the scene, including Shantanu’s security personnel. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jahar Sarkar posted a spot video and protested against it. “See visual of BJP Central Minister Shantanu Thakur, attacking TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur in Bongaon in West Bengal — with goons carrying sharp objects! @AITCofficial,” he wrote in his social media post.

Trinamul Congress also used social media to protest against it. “BJP’S HOOLIGANISM AT ITS PEAK. Shocking visuals are coming from Bongaon where BJP candidate & their leader @Shantanu_bjp , along with his goons carrying sharp objects & arms, are planning a violent attack on our Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur’s residence, TMC wrote in its handle. Thakurnagar was once again in turmoil last evening. Allegations have surfaced against Union minister Mr Thakur for forcibly entering the residence of Boro Ma Binapani Devi and breaking the lock. The video shows Mr Thakur breaking a gate lock. Mamatabala alleged that Shantanu entered with his party members, verbally abused her, and threatened her life. She claimed to feel threatened and alleged harassment due to being a woman. Shantanu denied the allegations, stating that he has no right to enter Boro Ma’s house after her demise.

However, as her grandson, he has the right to enter. This led to an attempt to enter the house, but it was locked, prompting him to break the lock. In Thakurnagar, a religious centre for the Matua community, Mamata’s aunt Mamatabala Thakur has repeatedly clashed with Shantanu. Both are influential figures in two separate religious organizations within the Matua community, indicating a divide between BJP and Trinamul supporters even among devotees. The responsibility of the Matua community’s apex body has also been contested, resulting in a legal battle in the Calcutta High Court.

The recent turmoil has disrupted the atmosphere in Thakurnagar during the religious festival season. In this heated political environment, Mamatabala, has lodged a complaint against the Union minister for “physical assault.”

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP’s state president, responded, “What happened in Thakurnagar has been explained by our candidate and the country’s minister. But it is not appropriate for Trinamul MPs to speak out after incidents of violence and intimidation against women. People from Kashmir to Kanyakumari know how Narendra Modi talks about women’s empowerment and what he has done. Similarly, people from Cooch Behar to Kanyakumari know what crimes Trinamul has committed against women.

The incident occurred at the residence where Binapani Devi resided until her death in 2019. Shantanu alleged that he broke the lock himself with a hammer and a chisel. Several family members were present with him. Binapani Devi, revered as Boro Ma, held a prominent position in society, with everyone referring to her as Boro Ma and paying her respects.

Mamatabala alleged, “Boro Ma Binapani Devi held the highest position in the women’s society. Everyone worshipped her as Boro Ma. Shantanu Thakur broke into Boro Ma’s house, abusing us and threatening us with his party members. My daughter and I were sitting beside the door of the house. He forcibly entered Boro Ma’s house.”