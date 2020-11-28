Darjeeling district recorded 87 new cases of Covid-19 today. According to sources, 40 of the fresh cases were from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, one from Darjeeling Municipality, one from Kharibari, 11 from Sukna, four from Kurseong Municipality, 10 from Matigara, two from Mirik, nine from Naxalbari, six from Phansidewa, and three from Pulbazaar/Bijanbari.

Six cases were also detected in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC. Also today, 65 Covid patients either ended their home isolation period or were discharged from hospitals, the sources added. 26 more in Malda Malda district recorded 26 fresh cases of the virus in tests conducted last night, sources said.