7 Army columns enter flood-hit areas, rescue 91

In a bid to rescue victims of a flood-ravaged Bengal, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command has deployed seven columns for forces in districts of Burdwan, Hooghly and Howrah which are heavily inundated with homes washed away in floodwater.

Torrential rainfall for long hours in six districts paved the way for waterlogging but soon turned into a flood as the DVC released large cusecs of water. While the state government has blamed the DVC for allegedly not informing the state before the release, the latter has clarified that water was released with due intimation.

Villages were washed away in the floodwater, affecting low lying areas the most. The Eastern Command has informed that columns of the Indian Army have been deployed in the districts for flood operations. In a statement, the Defence spokesperson said that seven columns of the army are out for flood relief operations. Two columns have been deployed in West Burdwan, three in Hooghly and two columns in Howrah.

Further, it was informed that the army has managed to rescue about 91 persons approximately, as per the information shared today. The decision to deploy the army reportedly came after the state chief secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with the district magistrates and police superintendents of the affected districts – East Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, Hooghly and Howrah.

The areas of Khanakul and Arambagh in Hooghly are severely affected leading the state government to depute its transport minister Firhad Hakim to monitor the situation in Hooghly. Similarly, several ministers have been scrambled by the government to the other affected districts like Howrah where Udaynarayanpur has been washed away in floodwater.

The army teams are carrying out relief operations in inflatable boats as several families wait on the rooftop of their partially submerged homes to be rescued and taken to shelters. The flood has painted a grim future for these affected families who were beginning to recover from a devastating flood just a month ago due to rainfall coupled with dam water release.

As thousands of people remain trapped in floods, the state government is sending relief materials that are being carried to the victims in boats.