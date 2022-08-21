Over 60 trains cancelled

Passengers considering availing a journey in the next few days through Bilaspur Division might have to tweak their plan. Over 60 services of trains operated by the South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway are to remain cancelled from 21 August till the end of this month due to the pre non-interlocking or non-interlocking work in connection with fourth line connectivity at Hemagiri in Raigarh-Jharsuguda section of Bilaspur Division over South East Central Railway.

In the South-Eastern Railway alone, over 50 train services have been cancelled by the railways for the next few days. Following the infrastructural developmental work in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, trains including 12130 Howrah-Pune Express, 12129 Pune- Howrah Express, 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express, 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express, 12810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail, 12809 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Mail, 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express, 12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express, 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express, 18029 LTT- Shalimar Express, 08861 Gondia-Jharsuguda Special, 08862 Jharsuguda-Gondia Special, 12262 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Duranto Express, 12261 Mumbai CSMT- Howrah Duranto Express, 12222 Howrah-Pune Duranto Express, 12221 Pune-Howrah Duranto Express, 22846 Hatia-Pune Express, 22845 Pune-Hatia Express, 17007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express, 17008 Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express, 20822 Santragachi-Pune Express, 20821 Pune-Santragachi Express, 12905 Porbandar- Shalimar Express, 12906 Shalimar-Porbandar Express, 22905 Okha-Shalimar Express, 22906 Shalimar-Okha Express, 13425 Malda Town-Surat Express, 13426 Surat-Malda Town Express, 12151 LTT-Shalimar Express, 12152 Shalimar-LTT Express, 12812 Hatia-LTT Express and so on under the South Eastern Railway.

In the Eastern Railway, 17007 Secunderabad- Darbhanga Express, 22511 Lokmanya Tilak (T)- Kamakhya Express, 22843 Bilaspur-Patna Express, 22844 Patna-Bilaspur Express and so on.