5 more district BJP leaders resign

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit it seems is facing a challenging time in Burdwan as its leaders are quitting the party every alternate day.

After the district vicepresident of the party Shyamal Roy deserted the party the other day, as many as five mandal committee (block committee) presidents of the party meanwhile resigned on Wednesday. Besides functioning as mandal presidents, they were part and parcel of the district committee as well.

Raju Patra, district secretary of the party’s adivasi morcha said: “We’re forced to resign as the newcomers from the CPM were getting priority in the party. The district party president started preferring the newcomers, which became humiliating and unbearable for us. So we resigned.

” Leaders like Prafulla Ghosh, Gautam Ghosh, Rana Das also submitted their papers and refused to enter the BJP district office.

District president of BJP, Abhijit Ta said: “Some people are failing to adjust with some positive changes and new arrangements in the party now. We’re hopeful that they will try to understand the present necessities at this hour and cooperate with the party.”