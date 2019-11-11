A total number of 44,852 cases of dengue have been reported in the state till now, of which some areas in Kolkata and adjoining districts of Howrah, Hooghly and North 24-Parganas have witnessed a surge in cases.

This was revealed at a meeting held by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha in Nabanna today. In the city, some areas namely Tiljala, Dhapa, Picnic Garden and Parnashree have witnessed the surge.

A similar surge has been recorded in areas of ward 16 under Rishra Municipality in Hooghly and Bankura-2 gram panchayat under Domjur block. In North 24-Parganas, Chowberia under Bongaon block, Hajinagar, Garifa under Naihati municipality and Rahara under Rishra Municipality have recorded increased number of dengue cases.

The state government has decided to give an additional thrust on vector control that includes cleaning of water bodies and larvicide spray on a large scale. There would be a widespread use of bio-larvicide for breeding source reduction and increased workforce would be deployed for vector control in Mograhat-1 and 2 and Mathurapur-1 and 2 blocks, said an official.

A drive would be undertaken for cleaning the locked Central and state government premises, he said, adding that house-to-house visits by vector control teams would be increased. This apart, the irrigation department will clean up all the canals in these districts once again.