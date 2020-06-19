West Bengal recorded 435 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, of which 180 cases are from Kolkata.

Till now, 12,735 people have been detected positive for the coronavirus in the state. North 24-Parganas recorded 61 fresh cases and Howrah 57 cases. Twelve patients died due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 518.

A total of 7001 coronavirus patients have been cured of which 468 people were discharged from hospitals since yesterday. Currently, there are 5216 active coronavirus cases in the state.