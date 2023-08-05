415 individuals duped by company with Nusrat Jahan as director, as per complaint to ED

As many 415 individuals were allegedly duped by the corporate entity Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited where actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan was an erstwhile director, as per the complaint received by the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) here.

Filed by state BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, the complaint contains details of Rs 23 crore duped by said individuals from these 415 individuals who were mainly senior citizens.

The principal theme of the complaint is that the said corporate entity took around Rs 6,00,000 from each of these individuals promising them residential flats.

However, even after expiry of reasonable time, none of them were provided with flats and the amount collected by them were utilised by the directors of the same entity, including Jahan, to purchase their own flats, it stated.

Meanwhile, confusions have surfaced over Jahan’s claims of taking a loan from that company to purchase her flat which she repaid with interest before resigning from the entity in March 2017.

While the existing director of the corporate Rakesh Singh denied the company giving any such loan to her, questions are being raised on why she took the loan from a company instead of taking an institutional loan from a bank.

Besides making a complaint to ED, the state unit of BJP is also trying to go the legal way against the company and its directors, including Jahan, in the matter.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday evening, met a section of the duped individuals and assured them of all sorts of legal support in the matter.

Jahan was in the midst of controversy after the infamous Park Street gang-rape of an Anglo-Indian woman in February 2012. There were allegations against Jahan of giving shelter to the prime accused in the case Kader Khan.

The victim, who died in March 2015, became a lead face of anti-rape campaign before her death. Khan is still absconding.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections she was fielded from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district which she successfully contested.