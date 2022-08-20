4 govt projects selected for technology awards

Four state projects have been selected for Technology Sabha Award 2022. These are Duare Tran (relief at the doorstep) project under “Analytics / Big Data” category, Duare Sarkar (government at the doorstep) project under “Artificial Intelligence” category,

Minor Mineral Supply Chain Management System project under the category of Enterprise Mobility and State Excise Supply Chain Management System (eAbgari project), under the category of Blockchain.

Technology Sabha Awards are awarded to government departments/ agencies/ institutions that demonstrate excellence in innovative use of technology for distinct benefits to the citizens / stakeholders. Every year the nominations are submitted by different departments of state governments and government of India.

The Duare Tran project is re-imagining “disaster relief disbursement management of government” as accessible, accountable and responsive, matching victim citizens’ expectations and also simplification of disaster management framework using data analytics and DBT.

More than 3.8 lakh affected persons applied for relief available under different departments, including disaster management, fisheries, agriculture, MSME, horticulture, animal resources development.

Next, the Duare Sarkar project is an AI-driven approach in citizen service delivery method and is a paradigm shift from the traditional e-governance driven service delivery mechanism, in which the government machinery is equipped with the advanced knowledge of citizen demand.

The minor mineral supply chain management system project is for catering to the requirement of the online supply chain of minor minerals by the administration while ensuring absolute transparency, efficiency and strict adherence to legal norms in the process in a time-bound manner.

The portal has features of vehicle registration, QR coded e-challans, geo-reference based-time stamped e-challans, online issue of excavation permits, stock permits & export permits.