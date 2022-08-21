4-day CBI custody for Anubrata after bail rejection

The judge at the Special CBI Court in Asansol , Rajesh Chakraborty on Saturday has sent TMC Birbhum district President Anubrata Mondal to four days CBI custody rejecting his bail petition.

His advocates, Sandipan Ganguly and Anirban Guha Thakurta have appealed for his bail citing his poor health as reasons and said that at any condition Anubrata Mondal is ready to get bail, but the CBI counsel opposed his bail application saying that he is an influential person.

About an hour later, after hearing from the advocates of the both parties, the court sent Anubrata Mondal to four days CBI custody and he will be next produced in court on 24 August. The CBI counsel claimed that Anubrata is not cooperating with the probe agency till now.

Earlier, in the day after a health check up at Command Hospital, the CBI convoy brought him from Nizam Palace to Asansol CBI Court by road.

A huge contingent of police force was deployed inside and outside the Asansol Court premises to prevent any agitation. Still, Congress supporters chanted slogans against Mondal. TMC supporters also chanted slogans and police dispersed the two rival groups.

From the court, the CBI convoy went back to Nizam Palace with Anubrata. The court had earlier sent the Birbhum TMC leader to 10 days CBI custody which ended today.

The CBI advocate has informed the court that on behalf of Anubrata Mondal, his bodyguard Sehgal Hossein used to keep contact over cell phones with kingpin Enamul Haque and absconding cattle smuggler and cow shed owner Abdul Latif of Illambazar.

Anubrata’s advocates claimed that the FDs were deposited after getting money from life insurance after the death of his wife Chabi Mondal and also that the rice mill was gifted by his in-laws to his wife and daughter.

Yesterday, the CBI team raided his rice mill Bhole Bom Rice mill. Sources said that there have been several properties in Gayeshpur and Kalikapur mouzas and CBI has found papers of 28 plots in Gayeshpur mouza alone.

All these land parcels have been purchased between 2014 and 2017. The Bhole Bom rice mill is situated in Kalikapur in Bolpur and the Shiv Shambhu rice mill in Bandh Gora in Shantiniketan. Most of the properties are in the name of his deceased wife and now belong to his only daughter, sources said.

Five SUVs have also been seized by the CBI team, which were parked inside the Bol Bom rice mill, closed since the past two months.

One of the SUV cars seized from the complex belongs to a trust, which runs a private medical college in Bolpur.

This medical college and its three trust members are also under the scanner of CBI probe, sources said.

Sehgal Hossein, the armed police constable of state police and his bodyguard, was arrested by CBI about two months ago.

It is the only private medical college in Birbhum district.