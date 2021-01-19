A total of 337 health workers among the 600 listed recipients were vaccinated at five Covid-19 vaccination sites in Darjeeling district with three recipients complaining of minor adverse effects on Monday.

One recipient at the Siliguri District Hospital (SDH) complained of dizziness while the blood pressure of another fluctuated at the Kurseong Sub Divisional Hospital. Officials said they had been kept under observation and that their condition was stable.

The Co-Win app did not work properly. Forty-three health workers were vaccinated at the SDH, 50 at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, 79 at Kharibari Rural Hospital, 74 at the Darjeeling District Hospital and 91 in Kurseong.