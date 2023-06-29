Follow Us:

3 students drowned in Damodar

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | June 29, 2023 6:47 am

Three school-going boys of Durgapur town drowned in the Damodar and their bodies were fished out of the river this morning by the divers engaged by the Barjora police station of Bankura.

The deceased boys, Shubhajit Naskar, Soumyajit Saha and Viki Sil were Class X students of a government undertaking school and had been to the river with others yesterday afternoon. According to one of the friends, Soumyajit first got into the river.

He was drowning and the other two went to his rescue but all three of them drowned. The bodies of two were fished out of the Durgapur Barrage area and the Viki’s body could be recovered from Tajpur in Sonamukhi block of Bankura.

