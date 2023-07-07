3 of a Bangladesh family apprehended in bid to infiltrate into India

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force apprehended three members of Bangladeshi family last night from Dharahat Border Outpost in Cooch Behar. They have been identified as Jadab Chadra Sarkar, his wife and daughter.

According to the BSF, the family is a resident of Titas police station in the Cumilla district of Bangladesh. The BSF apprehended them while trying to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally through the unfenced patches of Dhagram Angarpota Enclaves. The motive behind their act was to earn a living across the border.

Jadab, during interrogation, confessed before the BSF that they wanted to go to Krishnanagar in Nadia via Siliguri. BSF personnel recovered 1,544 Bangladeshi currency and two mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested Bangladeshis with seized items were handed over to Kuchlibari police station in Cooch Behar.