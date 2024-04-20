3 injured in road mishap

In a road mishap at Maniktala, in north Kolkata, three persons, including two children and a woman, were seriously injured when a car allegedly running at a break-neck speed jumped a footpath after losing control and ran into two children, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

After the incident, enraged locals staged a road blockade, demanding information on the injured person.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident happened near the Bengal Chemical factory, when the car, allegedly running at top speed, lost control and jumped the footpath, injuring two children and a woman.

Police sources said that the impact of the rogue car was such that it not only left three seriously injured but also ran into a gird rail and then overturned.

Locals alleged that due to absence of any speed breaker, vehicles ply without any restrictions and accidents have become a regular feature here.