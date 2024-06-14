3 die in Sikkim landslides, damage to road connectivity

A massive and devastating landslide has struck the areas around Mangan and various locations in north Sikkim following incessant rainfall, since yesterday. This tragic incident has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of houses and the displacement of families, a senior official of the Sikkim government said today.

Due to continuous rain in north Sikkim, the Teesta has risen beyond safe levels and has affected parts of the Kalimpong district since this early morning. The river overflowed and inundated certain areas, including a road connecting Darjeeling and Sikkim. Tour Operators’ reported that approximately 800 tourists and over 100 vehicles are currently stuck in the affected regions of north Sikkim.

Chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, who is in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, attending the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected chief minister Pema Khandu and the Cabinet of the Arunachal Pradesh government has communicated with the north district administration, police department and relevant departments to ensure a swift and comprehensive response.

Advertisement

Mr Tamang will return soon to personally oversee and address the needs and suffering of the people of Sikkim, official sources said today.

“Efforts are underway to provide every possible support to the victims and affected families, including recovery assistance, temporary settlement and the provision of basic needs,” the chief minister said, adding, “The government stands firmly with the victims of this unfortunate incident, pledging the utmost support to the bereaved families and all those affected and displaced by the landslide.”

Due to the recent rainfall, there have been numerous landslides in Mangan district, resulting in road blockages and flooded houses. In response, DM Mangan Hem Kumar Chettri has summoned an urgent meeting. Reports also indicate that electricity poles have been washed away in certain locations. Additionally, an excavator has been deployed near Mangshila Degree College on the national highway to remove debris.

The administrative officers of Mangan district, along with the disaster management team and officials from various departments, took immediate action upon receiving news of landslides and damages earlier today. This was done under the direction of the district magistrate of Mangan. According to reports, in Pakshep, three people have lost their lives, seven buildings have suffered partial damages, and one house has been completely washed away. In Ambhithang, two individuals are missing and one person is being treated for severe injuries. The situation at Mangshila is currently being assessed by Mangan authorities, who are also coordinating efforts for clearance and providing immediate relief to affected areas.

Unfortunately, the road leading to Mangan has been damaged at multiple points, making it difficult for relief materials to be transported by vehicles. However, alternative measures are being taken to connect the affected regions, such as constructing log bridges by the Forest department in Rafong Khola.

According to updates from Sikkim, residents living near Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are concerned about flooding. The continuous rainfall in the upper catchment has caused the Teesta to overflow and affect unprotected areas since midnight. It is important to mention that the river’s ability for navigation between Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri district was lost last year due to sediment accumulation after a sudden flood in Sikkim.

“A disastrous flash flood struck the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on 4 October 2023. Despite the severe impact, the West Bengal government has not implemented any significant measures to assist the affected residents or repair the damaged regions caused by the flood,” said Darjeeling MP Raju Bista.

“Despite my multiple pleas for implementing measures to lessen future harm, both the West Bengal government and the administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration have chosen to ignore the peril faced by residents along the Teesta river. Additionally, those who were affected by the sudden flood in October 2023 and had temporarily relocated to rented accommodations are now encountering additional difficulties as the water levels of the Teesta river continue to rise,” Mr Bista added.

“I have requested the Union home ministry to deploy a central team to examine the grave threat facing the people living along the Teesta and take necessary steps to save the lives of the people living in the banks,” Mr Bista said.