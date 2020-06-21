With 441 fresh Corona cases being detected in a single day in Bengal, the number of containment zones in the state has crossed 2,500 wherein Kolkata recording a maximum number of cases has nearly 1,600 zones.

According to health bulletin issued by the state health department, Kolkata recorded 127 cases in a single day taking the total Corona case count in the city to 4,527.

Thus, the city has the maximum number of containment zones ~ 1,595, followed by North 24-Parganas district, which has 219 containment zones. The total Corona count in the state is 13,531 and in the last 24 hours with North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah recording 56 Corona cases each. Eleven people died due to Corona in a single day taking the death toll to 540.

Two persons died in North and South 24-Parganas and Howrah each and one each in Kolkata, Hooghly and Birbhum.

The discharge rate has increased further to 58 per cent with a significant number of 562 patients being discharged from hospitals in one day. Till now, 7865 patients have been cured in the state. Currently, there are 5,126 active Corona cases in the state.

The number of containment zones in Bankura is 140, Howrah has 121 containment zones, East Burdwan 114, West Midnapore 98, Hooghly 71, South 24-Parganas 61, Nadia 40, Malda 20, Birbhum nine and North Dinajpur eight. Murshidabad, Kalimpong and East Midnapore districts have four containment zones each, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling have two each and South Dinajpur and Purulia one zone each.

Presently, 231 asymptomatic or Corona patients with mild symptoms have been accommodated in the 106 newly set up safe houses across the state. A total of 1,36,582 people are in home quarantine and 63,501 out of 11 lakh migrant workers who arrived in Bengal are currently in quarantine centres.