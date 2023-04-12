250 youths to get central govt jobs at Rozgar Mela

Aspirants of central government jobs in the city have good news. Over 250 youths are to get the appointment to central government jobs in various ministries this week. The appointments will be under the Rozgar Mela in Kolkata, which is going to be organized on 13 April at Dr BC Roy Auditorium of Eastern Railway at Sealdah.

According to the railways, the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide opportunities to the youth for their empowerment in national development. The appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh.