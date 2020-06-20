Twenty five more policemen have been transferred as part of a disciplinary action against the protest and alleged heckling of DC combat force at the Police Training School ( PTS) on 19 May.

This development came close on the heels of the action taken against 13 policemen on 9 June after Lalbazar cracked the whip to discipline them. The 13 identified policemen have been among the protesters who were transferred to five different districts in the state as a disciplinary measure.

This time, 25 more cops drawn from the combat force as well as the Kolkata police’s disaster management group (DMG), has been transferred to various divisions of Kolkata police.

A source said, the action was taken following departmental inquiry and thorough scanning of the CCTV footage of the incident which took place on 19 May night and in which the DC Combat force Navendra Singh Paul had allegedly been roughed up by an agitated group of police personnel protesting against the alleged “indifference” of the higher authorities, including against the DC combat force.

The situation came to such a pass that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the state home minister had to intervene to hear the protesting cops out at the PTS on her way to Nabanna.