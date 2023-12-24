2,484 camps in W Burdwan for Duare Sarkar scheme

There have been a total 2,484 camps during the ongoing eighth Duare Sarkar Programme in the West Burdwan district, said the district magistrate, S Ponnambalam (in photo).

The Duare Sarkar programme started from 15 December. He further added that these camps are being set up at each block of the West Burdwan district and also on all the wards of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC). Already in the Duare Sarkar Camp about 29, 488 numbers of applications have been submitted and out of them over 16,000 applicants’ requirements have been settled, said the DM S Ponnambalam.

The DMC of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam further added that this time through the Duare Sarkar programme of the state government facilities of about 36 social beneficiary schemes have been disbursed to the common people. Those who have applied through the Duare Sarkar scheme will get the applications effective from 1 January to 31 January 2024. Additional district magistrate (ADM) of Asansol, Sanjay Pal, DPRDO, Animesh Manna etc were also present in the press briefing of the district magistrate of West Burdwan about the ongoing Duare Sarkar programme held at the office of the district magistrate of West Burdwan at Asansol.

